Haiti leader promises IDs for migrants in Dominican Republic
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic - Haiti's president-elect is pledging to provide national ID cards to migrants in the neighboring Dominican Republic so they can apply for a legal residency program. Jovenel Moise told reporters Wednesday at the Dominican national palace that his administration will expedite delivery of the documents.
