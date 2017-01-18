Haiti leader promises IDs for migrant...

Haiti leader promises IDs for migrants in Dominican Republic

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: The Washington Post

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic - Haiti's president-elect is pledging to provide national ID cards to migrants in the neighboring Dominican Republic so they can apply for a legal residency program. Jovenel Moise told reporters Wednesday at the Dominican national palace that his administration will expedite delivery of the documents.

Chicago, IL

