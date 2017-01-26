Four vessels with 126 undocumented mi...

Four vessels with 126 undocumented migrants intercepted off Puerto Rico

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Caribbean News Now!

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico -- US Customs and Border Protection , US Coast Guard and the Puerto Rico Police Department , working under the Caribbean Border Interagency Group , have intercepted 126 undocumented migrants from the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Haiti, in four separate events since January 20. Among these four groups, 30 migrants with prior immigration or criminal records will be prosecuted for attempting to re-enter after a prior removal or attempting to enter without inspection. Among the prosecuted, there are subjects with previous aggravated felony convictions in the United States, including alien smuggling, narcotics violations and weapons law violations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic Oct '16 andrew john langham 1
News 'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Julie Jane 1
News Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16) Apr '16 Glasses 1
News Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14) Feb '16 sad times 9
News Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sick of Bigots an... 5
News State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Storm chaser 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,251 • Total comments across all topics: 278,346,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC