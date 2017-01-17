Four LatAm sovereigns offer new bonds
Four Latin American nations jumped into the US bond market on Wednesday, offering new debt for sale as the clock counts down to this week's inauguration of Donald Trump as US president. Just a day after Trump's comments sent the US greenback into retreat, underscoring fears of increased volatility ahead, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and the Dominican Republic announced new bond deals.
