Dominicans Take A Stand Against Corruption In La Marcha Verde
Thousands of Dominicans joined hands in protest in light of recent revelations in el Caso Odebrecht. Upon learning the Brazilian firm secured contracts across Latin America and Africa with $788 million in bribes, citizens took to the streets of Santo Domingo in La Marcha Verde on Sunday , Remezcla reports.
