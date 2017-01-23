Dominicans Take A Stand Against Corru...

Dominicans Take A Stand Against Corruption In La Marcha Verde

11 hrs ago Read more: Vibe

Thousands of Dominicans joined hands in protest in light of recent revelations in el Caso Odebrecht. Upon learning the Brazilian firm secured contracts across Latin America and Africa with $788 million in bribes, citizens took to the streets of Santo Domingo in La Marcha Verde on Sunday , Remezcla reports.

Chicago, IL

