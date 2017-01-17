Dominican Artist Creates Black Madonn...

Dominican Artist Creates Black Madonna For Afro-Latinas Everywhere

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Vibe

Zahira Kelly, better known as Bad Dominicana on the Internet, is a visual artist and sociocultural critic who uses social media forums to help dismantle white supremacy, patriarchy and capitalism. When the self-described Latinegra mujerista is not busy chin-checking woman-haters and small-minded bigots on Twitter, Zahira - raised between Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and the Bronx - is steady worrying her pencil, creating graphic material and art pieces dedicated to representing women of color, namely black Latinas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vibe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic Oct '16 andrew john langham 1
News 'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Julie Jane 1
News Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16) Apr '16 Glasses 1
News Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14) Feb '16 sad times 9
News Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sick of Bigots an... 5
News State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Storm chaser 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,119 • Total comments across all topics: 278,015,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC