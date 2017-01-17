Dominican Artist Creates Black Madonna For Afro-Latinas Everywhere

Zahira Kelly, better known as Bad Dominicana on the Internet, is a visual artist and sociocultural critic who uses social media forums to help dismantle white supremacy, patriarchy and capitalism. When the self-described Latinegra mujerista is not busy chin-checking woman-haters and small-minded bigots on Twitter, Zahira - raised between Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and the Bronx - is steady worrying her pencil, creating graphic material and art pieces dedicated to representing women of color, namely black Latinas.

