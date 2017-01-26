Cuba's Castro warns Trump to respect country's sovereignty
Cuban President Raul Castro on Wednesday said Cuba hoped to continue to normalise relations with the United States, but made clear the Trump administration should not expect concessions affecting the country's sovereignty. Regional leaders attend a speech of Cuban President Raul Castro during the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States summit in Bavaro, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, January 25, 2017.
