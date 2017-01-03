A$AP Rocky & Snoop Dogg Get High And Freestyle Over A Mobb Deep Record
A$AP Rocky made his way over to Snoop Dogg's web-series, GGN on New Year's Eve , where they chopped it up about relationships, music, smoked, and freestyled over a Mobb Deep record. Around one puffs too many and seven minutes into their discussion, the duo rhymed to Mobb Deep's 1999 track "The Realest."
