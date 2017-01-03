A$AP Rocky & Snoop Dogg Get High And Freestyle Over A Mobb Deep Record

A$AP Rocky made his way over to Snoop Dogg's web-series, GGN on New Year's Eve , where they chopped it up about relationships, music, smoked, and freestyled over a Mobb Deep record. Around one puffs too many and seven minutes into their discussion, the duo rhymed to Mobb Deep's 1999 track "The Realest."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vibe.