A$AP Rocky & Snoop Dogg Get High And Freestyle Over A Mobb Deep Record

A$AP Rocky made his way over to Snoop Dogg's web-series, GGN on New Year's Eve , where they chopped it up about relationships, music, smoked, and freestyled over a Mobb Deep record. Around one puffs too many and seven minutes into their discussion, the duo rhymed to Mobb Deep's 1999 track "The Realest."

Chicago, IL

