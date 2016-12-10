Truck driver fatigue cited in California train crash
Acute fatigue and lack of familiarity with the area likely caused the driver of a work truck to turn onto train tracks where the vehicle and its trailer were struck by a Southern California commuter train, killing the engineer and injuring dozens more last year, federal investigators said Monday. The truck driver had been on duty for nearly 24 hours, including nearly 17 hours traveling from Somerton, Arizona, to a work site in Oxnard, California, according to the National Transportation Safety Board's final report on the accident.
