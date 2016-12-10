Premiere: Roc Nation Latin's Mr. Paradise Salutes His Hood In "De La 1 Hasta La 90"

Angel Batista, born in the Dominican Republic and raised in Madrid, brings to rap a soulful fusion of hip-hop, Afro-Latino influences and classic Spanish rhythms to navigate social issues. Roc Nation Latin's newest signee is a Spotify favorite and YouTube success, earning 600,000 streams and 110,000 views respectively, for "Forastero " , a previous single dedicated to the immigrant experience in the United States.

