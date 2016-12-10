Portland Ballet Goes to the Caribbean

Portland Ballet Goes to the Caribbean

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Portland Tribune

But, as a couple teenagers and a longtime instructor will soon find out, the Caribbean island country and the centuries-old European dance form are very much familiar with each other. Nancy Davis, a founder and an artistic director of The Portland Ballet, will teach classes, and TPB dancers Lauren Kness and Henry Winslow will take part in the Ballet Concierto Dominicano's 'The Nutcracker,' Dec. 16-18, in the capital city of Santo Domingo.

Chicago, IL

