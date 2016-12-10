No visa, no problem

Wednesday Dec 21

The promoters of the popular US beach party event, BRT Weekend, have turned their eyes to Jamaica for the headliner of their first in a series of events in 2017, as they take the three-day six-party event on the road. Dancehall artiste Andrae Sutherland, popularly known as Popcaan, will headline the all-inclusive event's first stop, set for the resort town of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Chicago, IL

