Man finds out the true worth of $1 million of cellphone calls: 4 years in prison

Monday Dec 26

Miami Gardens' Edwin Fana flipped the usual order of life events, becoming a company president and CEO in 2009 years before getting a technology degree in 2016. But the $1 million worth of cellphone fraud Fana admits to committing as head of Super Telecom means he'll have to wait a four-year federal prison stretch before putting his FIU degree to use.

Chicago, IL

