Jackson-area fire truck going to Dominican Republic

Thursday Dec 22

A 1992 fire engine owned by the Blackman-Leoni Township public safety department has been sold to the city of Santiago for $16,000. Public Safety Director Mike Jester was told that demand for an old truck probably wouldn't be hot.

