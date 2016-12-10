INDUSTRY: A.J. Fernandez Acquires Sosa Cigars
Previously made by the Fuente family in the Dominican Republic for many years, Sosa cigars are now the property of A.J. Fernandez , who will also be producing them in Nicaragua and distributing them, as well. The Sosa cigar portfolio was previously owned by Sosa Cigars, also known as Antillian Cigar Corp. "This is only a purchase of the brands owned by the Sosa family," Celina Contreras Sosa, a lawyer for Sosa Cigars, told Cigar Aficionado .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cigar Aficionado.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic
|Oct '16
|andrew john langham
|1
|'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Julie Jane
|1
|Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Glasses
|1
|Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14)
|Feb '16
|sad times
|9
|Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Sick of Bigots an...
|5
|State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Storm chaser
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC