INDUSTRY: A.J. Fernandez Acquires Sos...

INDUSTRY: A.J. Fernandez Acquires Sosa Cigars

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Cigar Aficionado

Previously made by the Fuente family in the Dominican Republic for many years, Sosa cigars are now the property of A.J. Fernandez , who will also be producing them in Nicaragua and distributing them, as well. The Sosa cigar portfolio was previously owned by Sosa Cigars, also known as Antillian Cigar Corp. "This is only a purchase of the brands owned by the Sosa family," Celina Contreras Sosa, a lawyer for Sosa Cigars, told Cigar Aficionado .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cigar Aficionado.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic Oct '16 andrew john langham 1
News 'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Julie Jane 1
News Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16) Apr '16 Glasses 1
News Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14) Feb '16 sad times 9
News Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sick of Bigots an... 5
News State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Storm chaser 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,659 • Total comments across all topics: 277,252,893

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC