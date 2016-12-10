Hotel murder sparks concern among Dominican LGBT activists

Pego Alberto Jimenez De La Cruz was found dead on Dec. 14, 2016, inside a beachfront hotel in the Dominican Republic. Yimbert Feliz of Voluntariado GLBT Dominicano, a Dominican LGBT advocacy group, wrote on his Facebook page that police found Pego Alberto Jimenez de la Cruz's body at the Grand Bahia Principe Bavaro near the city Punta Cana on Wednesday.

