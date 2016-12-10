Dominican Republic senate approves re...

Dominican Republic senate approves restriction of abortion rights

Friday Dec 16

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- On 14 December, the Senate, the upper chamber of the Dominican Republic Congress, approved a new version of the Criminal Code that represents a step back for the rights of Dominican Republic women and girls. The text was previously approved by the Chamber of Deputies in July.

