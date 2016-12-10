Bartolo Colon owns offseason again wi...

Bartolo Colon owns offseason again with great workout video

A terrific video hit the Internet Thursday showcasing Bartolo Colon putting in an impressive workout at his baseball academy in his native Dominican Republic. While not boasting the physique of a devout workout warrior, the video clearly demonstrates that Colon is willing to put in the offseason work.

Chicago, IL

