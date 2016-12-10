Apple To Add Grade Crossing Informati...

Apple To Add Grade Crossing Information To Apple Maps

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Ubergizmo

Back in 2015, there was a fatal accident in which following directions from Google Maps, a truck driver by the name of Jose Alejandro Sanchez-Ramirez ended up being stuck on railroad tracks at a California crossing. While he made it out alive, the train ended up colliding into the truck and killed the engineer while injuring 32 others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ubergizmo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic Oct '16 andrew john langham 1
News 'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16) May '16 Three Days 1
News In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Julie Jane 1
News Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16) Apr '16 Glasses 1
News Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14) Feb '16 sad times 9
News Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sick of Bigots an... 5
News State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Storm chaser 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,252,815

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC