10 happy-cry moments from pop culture in 2016
Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2i7d601 In a year that will go down in the history books for the deaths of celebrities, political unrest and upheaval and what seemed like an endless onslaught of tragedies, there were some moments that brought us genuine joy. From a passionate acceptance speech to inspiring moments on movies and TV to a young girl's smile, we rounded up 10 moments from this year that made us cry, but in a good way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zika virus infection - Dominican Republic
|Oct '16
|andrew john langham
|1
|'I have people's blood on my feet': Severe turb... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Days
|1
|In 'Papa,' Hemingway returns to Cuba via the si... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Julie Jane
|1
|Thanks for support of Lions eyeglass project (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Glasses
|1
|Joliet Drug Squad Busts 3 Men with $3M in Heroi... (Jan '14)
|Feb '16
|sad times
|9
|Dominican cardinal calls gay US official a - wi... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Sick of Bigots an...
|5
|State of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Storm chaser
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC