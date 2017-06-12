PSOJ to collaborate with Dominica's private sector

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica through its Chief Executive Officer Dennis Chung has been invited to participate in a series of activities, from June 13-15, organised by The Dominica Business Forum in Roseau, Dominica, aimed at strengthening their private sector operations. The DBF, which is an umbrella consortium of business support organisations in Dominica, has invited the PSOJ to assist in their intervention efforts through the sensitisation of Dominica's private sector, on the realities of doing business in the Caribbean and the need for greater collaboration within the private and public sectors on a national and regional level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.