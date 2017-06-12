PSOJ to collaborate with Dominica's p...

PSOJ to collaborate with Dominica's private sector

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Jamaica Observer

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica through its Chief Executive Officer Dennis Chung has been invited to participate in a series of activities, from June 13-15, organised by The Dominica Business Forum in Roseau, Dominica, aimed at strengthening their private sector operations. The DBF, which is an umbrella consortium of business support organisations in Dominica, has invited the PSOJ to assist in their intervention efforts through the sensitisation of Dominica's private sector, on the realities of doing business in the Caribbean and the need for greater collaboration within the private and public sectors on a national and regional level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News St Maarten resident named professional of the y... (Nov '13) Dec '15 Montego 3
News Dominican flag incident at Roger Williams Middl... (Mar '09) Nov '15 poop 21
Premium Numbers Service with Daily payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
News Dominican singer-songwriter discusses the origi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Anti-Haitian Bias Rooted in Dominican History (Mar '06) Dec '14 romance 12,325
premium rate numbers daily payouts (Sep '14) Sep '14 parascorp8 1
making money with premium rate numbers (Jul '14) Jul '14 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,926 • Total comments across all topics: 281,763,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC