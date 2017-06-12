PM Skerrit Chastises Media For Negati...

PM Skerrit Chastises Media For Negative News

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: WINN FM 98.9

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has chastised the media in Dominica saying that it goes to the gutters and garbage bin to find negative stories about the country. He was addressing members of the media after the contract signing for the architectural design of a National Multi-Sports Complex in Dominica on Friday.

Chicago, IL

