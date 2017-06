Dominica Described As Russia's - Very Promising' Caribbean Partner

Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, has told the Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, that Dominica is Russia's "very promising partner" in the Caribbean region. At a meeting on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia last week, Skerrit offered himself and Dominica as a bridge between Russia and the Caricom Community .

