Commentary: CARICOM Single Market and Economy: A development conundrum

By Sheldon Birkett Research Associate at the Council on Hemispheric Affairs On February 16, 2017, the 28th Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of the Caribbean Community was held in Georgetown, Guyana. Secretary General Irwin LaRocque reaffirmed CARICOM's need to collectively work towards economic development, regional security, and international relations; however, the CARICOM Single Market and Economy is a CARICOM development initiative that faces serious challenges in formulating a consensus on the free movement of labor, national security, and international trade.

