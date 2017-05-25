Letter: Dominica reaches a new low: Legalizing electoral bribery and treating

Dear Sir: Dominica's parliament has failed to meet for seven months the longest stretch of time since the country's independence. In spite of significant challenges faced in 2017, including the revelation that diplomatic passport holders were not adequately vetted as Prime Minister Skerrit insisted for years; the capture of Iranian criminal Ali-Reza Monfared who was issued a Dominican diplomatic passport; a negative IMF economic report; and reports revealing our tourism industry contracted once more; the government did not see the need for a meeting of parliament.

