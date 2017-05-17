Kenneth Rijock Fires Back; Says Court...

Kenneth Rijock Fires Back; Says Court Case Will Have Casualties

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

US-based blogger Kenneth Rijock has fired back in response to information that he is being sued, saying the matter is going to have casualties and could lead to the fall of the government. "I can tell you that I intend to zealously defend myself," he said on Q95's 'Talk on the Block' on Tuesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News St Maarten resident named professional of the y... (Nov '13) Dec '15 Montego 3
News Dominican flag incident at Roger Williams Middl... (Mar '09) Nov '15 poop 21
Premium Numbers Service with Daily payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
News Dominican singer-songwriter discusses the origi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Anti-Haitian Bias Rooted in Dominican History (Mar '06) Dec '14 romance 12,325
premium rate numbers daily payouts (Sep '14) Sep '14 parascorp8 1
making money with premium rate numbers (Jul '14) Jul '14 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,396 • Total comments across all topics: 281,094,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC