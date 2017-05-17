Kenneth Rijock Fires Back; Says Court Case Will Have Casualties
US-based blogger Kenneth Rijock has fired back in response to information that he is being sued, saying the matter is going to have casualties and could lead to the fall of the government. "I can tell you that I intend to zealously defend myself," he said on Q95's 'Talk on the Block' on Tuesday afternoon.
