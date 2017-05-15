Dousing the Fyre: Successful Caribbean Fest Reps Explain How to Do It Right
Even the torrential rains and blustery winds that impact the Caribbean during hurricane season could never inflict the severity of brand damage caused by human carelessness at the failed Fyre Festival in the Bahamas. The extensive media coverage of the ill-fated event depicting FEMA-like accommodations, dubious amenities, stranded tourists and unaccountable promoters presents a stark contrast to the thriving music festival circuit that has developed throughout the Caribbean since the 1990s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St Maarten resident named professional of the y... (Nov '13)
|Dec '15
|Montego
|3
|Dominican flag incident at Roger Williams Middl... (Mar '09)
|Nov '15
|poop
|21
|Premium Numbers Service with Daily payouts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|Dominican singer-songwriter discusses the origi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Anti-Haitian Bias Rooted in Dominican History (Mar '06)
|Dec '14
|romance
|12,325
|premium rate numbers daily payouts (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|parascorp8
|1
|making money with premium rate numbers (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC