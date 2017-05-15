Dousing the Fyre: Successful Caribbea...

Dousing the Fyre: Successful Caribbean Fest Reps Explain How to Do It Right

Friday May 5 Read more: Billboard

Even the torrential rains and blustery winds that impact the Caribbean during hurricane season could never inflict the severity of brand damage caused by human carelessness at the failed Fyre Festival in the Bahamas. The extensive media coverage of the ill-fated event depicting FEMA-like accommodations, dubious amenities, stranded tourists and unaccountable promoters presents a stark contrast to the thriving music festival circuit that has developed throughout the Caribbean since the 1990s.

