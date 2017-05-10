Dominica Test: Windies crawl to 218-5 at stumps against Pakistan

Roseau [Dominica], May 13 : Roston Chase retired hurt as West Indies crawled to 218 for five against Pakistan in their first innings on Day Three of the third and the final Test at Windsor Park here last evening. Resuming at Day Two's score of 14-0, the visitors had managed to keep the Caribbean side in check by reducing them to 97 for three at lunch, thanks to Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.