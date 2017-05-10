Dominica Test: Azhar, Azam notch fifties as Pak reach 169-2 on Day 1

Roseau [Dominica], May 11 : Opener Azhar Ali and Babar Azam produced a calm and composed performance as the duo struck blistering half-centuries to guide Pakistan to 169-2 at stumps on the opening day of the third and final Test against West Indies here at the Windsor Park on Thursday. After being asked to bat first, Azhar smashed seven boundaries and two sixes in his unbeaten 85-run knock besides sharing a massive 120-run stand with Babar .

