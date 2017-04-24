UWP Wants Emergency Meeting of Parliament To Debate CBI; Describes CBI Consultation As - Sham'

The opposition United Workers Party is calling for a full report on the accounts and operations of the Citizenship By Investment Program over the past five years to be presented for debate at an emergency sitting of Parliament within the next 14 days. The party is also describing a government consultation on the program at the State House on Monday, which party members did not attend, as a "sham" and a "partisan public relation event."

