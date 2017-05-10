US$220 million price tag for new inte...

US$220 million price tag for new international airport in Dominica

ROSEAU, Dominica -- At two separate events this week, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit addressed the much-debated subject of an international airport for Dominica. Speaking first during a town hall meeting on Sunday, the prime minister indicated that a US firm charged to conduct studies for the construction of the airport reported its findings to Cabinet last week.

