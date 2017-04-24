The hurricane resistant roof made for...

The hurricane resistant roof made for a cathedral in the Caribbean by a company in Christchurch

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: Bournemouth Echo

Reidsteel, in Christchurch, made the steel framework as part of a renovation project for the Lady of Fair Haven Cathedral in Roseau on the island of Dominica after hurricane damage. The family-owned firm carried out the structural design, drawing work and fabrication of the 60-tonne steel frame, purlins and ceiling supports, at its base in Reid Street, Christchurch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bournemouth Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News St Maarten resident named professional of the y... (Nov '13) Dec '15 Montego 3
News Dominican flag incident at Roger Williams Middl... (Mar '09) Nov '15 poop 21
Premium Numbers Service with Daily payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
News Dominican singer-songwriter discusses the origi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Anti-Haitian Bias Rooted in Dominican History (Mar '06) Dec '14 romance 12,325
premium rate numbers daily payouts (Sep '14) Sep '14 parascorp8 1
making money with premium rate numbers (Jul '14) Jul '14 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,631,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC