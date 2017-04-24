The hurricane resistant roof made for a cathedral in the Caribbean by a company in Christchurch

Reidsteel, in Christchurch, made the steel framework as part of a renovation project for the Lady of Fair Haven Cathedral in Roseau on the island of Dominica after hurricane damage. The family-owned firm carried out the structural design, drawing work and fabrication of the 60-tonne steel frame, purlins and ceiling supports, at its base in Reid Street, Christchurch.

