PM Skerrit Stands Firm Amidst Calls For His Resignation

Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has made it clear that he is standing firm even as the opposition United Workers Party is heaping pressure on him to resign. With its slogan, "Skerrit must go," the UWP held two public meetings on Thursday as it continued its campaign, saying the Prime Minister must go on allegations of corrupt practices "I say to them, Skerrit must go on to build a new hospital for Dominica," he said at a town hall meeting in St. Joseph on Thursday night.

