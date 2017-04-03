PM Skerrit Stands Firm Amidst Calls For His Resignation
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has made it clear that he is standing firm even as the opposition United Workers Party is heaping pressure on him to resign. With its slogan, "Skerrit must go," the UWP held two public meetings on Thursday as it continued its campaign, saying the Prime Minister must go on allegations of corrupt practices "I say to them, Skerrit must go on to build a new hospital for Dominica," he said at a town hall meeting in St. Joseph on Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St Maarten resident named professional of the y... (Nov '13)
|Dec '15
|Montego
|3
|Dominican flag incident at Roger Williams Middl... (Mar '09)
|Nov '15
|poop
|21
|Premium Numbers Service with Daily payouts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|Dominican singer-songwriter discusses the origi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Anti-Haitian Bias Rooted in Dominican History (Mar '06)
|Dec '14
|romance
|12,325
|premium rate numbers daily payouts (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|parascorp8
|1
|making money with premium rate numbers (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC