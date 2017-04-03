PM Skerrit Stands Firm Amidst Calls F...

PM Skerrit Stands Firm Amidst Calls For His Resignation

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: WINN FM 98.9

Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has made it clear that he is standing firm even as the opposition United Workers Party is heaping pressure on him to resign. With its slogan, "Skerrit must go," the UWP held two public meetings on Thursday as it continued its campaign, saying the Prime Minister must go on allegations of corrupt practices "I say to them, Skerrit must go on to build a new hospital for Dominica," he said at a town hall meeting in St. Joseph on Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News St Maarten resident named professional of the y... (Nov '13) Dec '15 Montego 3
News Dominican flag incident at Roger Williams Middl... (Mar '09) Nov '15 poop 21
Premium Numbers Service with Daily payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
News Dominican singer-songwriter discusses the origi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Anti-Haitian Bias Rooted in Dominican History (Mar '06) Dec '14 romance 12,325
premium rate numbers daily payouts (Sep '14) Sep '14 parascorp8 1
making money with premium rate numbers (Jul '14) Jul '14 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,105 • Total comments across all topics: 280,030,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC