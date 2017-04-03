PAHO and OECS Hold Regional TB Elimin...

PAHO and OECS Hold Regional TB Elimination Workshop

The Pan American Health Organisation , in collaboration with the HIV/TB Elimination Project of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States , held a two-day TB Roadmap and Findings Workshop in St. Lucia, from 28-29 March 2017, to review initial TB assessments made in the six recipient countries of the OECS Global Fund grant for TB elimination.

Chicago, IL

