Open letter to the president of Dominica

Thursday 6th April, 2017 Your Excellency Charles A. Savarin President of the Commonwealth of Dominica President's Office State House Victoria Street Roseau Commonwealth of Dominica Your Excellency, In our letter to you dated March 9th, 2017, we sought urgent action from the Head of State to rid Dominica of the disgrace to its international image occasioned by the corrupt and roguish conduct of Roosevelt Skerrit as Prime Minister. We also took issue with the misrepresentations in your address to the Nation on February 22nd, 2017 engineered to put our political organization- the official Parliamentary Opposition of Dominica in bad light.

