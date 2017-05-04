OECS launches regional statistics strategy
ROSEAU, Dominica -- The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States officially launched its regional strategy for the development of statistics on April 11, 2017, in Roseau, Dominica, under the theme "Revolutionising our Statistics; Developing our Societies." The OECS RSDS is funded by the World Bank and seeks to develop the statistical capacity of OECS member states.
