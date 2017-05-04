OECS launches regional statistics strategy

ROSEAU, Dominica -- The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States officially launched its regional strategy for the development of statistics on April 11, 2017, in Roseau, Dominica, under the theme "Revolutionising our Statistics; Developing our Societies." The OECS RSDS is funded by the World Bank and seeks to develop the statistical capacity of OECS member states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.