OECS launches regional statistics str...

OECS launches regional statistics strategy

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

ROSEAU, Dominica -- The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States officially launched its regional strategy for the development of statistics on April 11, 2017, in Roseau, Dominica, under the theme "Revolutionising our Statistics; Developing our Societies." The OECS RSDS is funded by the World Bank and seeks to develop the statistical capacity of OECS member states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News St Maarten resident named professional of the y... (Nov '13) Dec '15 Montego 3
News Dominican flag incident at Roger Williams Middl... (Mar '09) Nov '15 poop 21
Premium Numbers Service with Daily payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
News Dominican singer-songwriter discusses the origi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Anti-Haitian Bias Rooted in Dominican History (Mar '06) Dec '14 romance 12,325
premium rate numbers daily payouts (Sep '14) Sep '14 parascorp8 1
making money with premium rate numbers (Jul '14) Jul '14 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,911 • Total comments across all topics: 280,865,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC