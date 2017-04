Kenneth Rijock To Face Legal Action In Dominica

Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan has revealed that controversial blogger, Kenneth Rijock will be facing legal action in Dominica in relation to some of the things he has published on his blogs. Rijock, a compliance officer specializing in Enhanced Due Diligence, and a Financial Crime Consultant, has written numerous blogs about Dominica and the country's Citizenship By Investment Program.

