Former government Should Have Been Arrested, says Dominica PM
In an attempt to clarify some of the challenges his administration faced when they entered office, Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has indicated that the preceding government mismanaged the affairs of the country. Skerrit made specific reference on Sunday to the salary deductions of public servants that were not paid to the Dominica Social Security .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St Maarten resident named professional of the y... (Nov '13)
|Dec '15
|Montego
|3
|Dominican flag incident at Roger Williams Middl... (Mar '09)
|Nov '15
|poop
|21
|Premium Numbers Service with Daily payouts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|Dominican singer-songwriter discusses the origi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Anti-Haitian Bias Rooted in Dominican History (Mar '06)
|Dec '14
|romance
|12,325
|premium rate numbers daily payouts (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|parascorp8
|1
|making money with premium rate numbers (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC