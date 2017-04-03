Former government Should Have Been Ar...

Former government Should Have Been Arrested, says Dominica PM

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

In an attempt to clarify some of the challenges his administration faced when they entered office, Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has indicated that the preceding government mismanaged the affairs of the country. Skerrit made specific reference on Sunday to the salary deductions of public servants that were not paid to the Dominica Social Security .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News St Maarten resident named professional of the y... (Nov '13) Dec '15 Montego 3
News Dominican flag incident at Roger Williams Middl... (Mar '09) Nov '15 poop 21
Premium Numbers Service with Daily payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
News Dominican singer-songwriter discusses the origi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Anti-Haitian Bias Rooted in Dominican History (Mar '06) Dec '14 romance 12,325
premium rate numbers daily payouts (Sep '14) Sep '14 parascorp8 1
making money with premium rate numbers (Jul '14) Jul '14 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,841 • Total comments across all topics: 280,112,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC