Dominica cabinet approves US$554,000 for new national ID system

ROSEAU, Dominica -- A review of the electoral process in Dominica has been the subject of discussions for some time now and the Electoral Office had been working for some time on the implementation of a multi-purpose ID card that would not only be used for voting in an election, but which could serve other uses as well. The Electoral Office subsequently announced that, due to technical difficulties encountered, they would be moving to a new system.

Chicago, IL

