Commentary: Corruption at the CCJ?

By Cabral Douglas BA, LL.B "Hostile, emotional and irrational..." are just some of the unsavoury adjectives used by Emile Ferdinand QC to describe me in a recent interview. Indeed, the senior Caribbean jurist came out swinging in defence of Sir Dennis Byron, and his colleagues at the CCJ, in defence against corruption allegations levelled against them by me in a recent WINFM interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.