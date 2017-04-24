Commentary: Cabral Douglas v Dominica

Commentary: Cabral Douglas v Dominica

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

By Jeffrey H. Foreman Cabral Douglas v The Commonwealth of Dominica [2017] CCJ 1 OJ The Caribbean Court of Justice in its capacity as an international tribunal with sole authority for interpreting and applying the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas recently denied an application by Cabral Douglas for leave to commence proceedings against the Commonwealth of Dominica. Douglas is a native of Dominica and the owner of an entertainment business in that island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News St Maarten resident named professional of the y... (Nov '13) Dec '15 Montego 3
News Dominican flag incident at Roger Williams Middl... (Mar '09) Nov '15 poop 21
Premium Numbers Service with Daily payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
News Dominican singer-songwriter discusses the origi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Anti-Haitian Bias Rooted in Dominican History (Mar '06) Dec '14 romance 12,325
premium rate numbers daily payouts (Sep '14) Sep '14 parascorp8 1
making money with premium rate numbers (Jul '14) Jul '14 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,552 • Total comments across all topics: 280,552,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC