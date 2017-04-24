Commentary: Cabral Douglas v Dominica

By Jeffrey H. Foreman Cabral Douglas v The Commonwealth of Dominica [2017] CCJ 1 OJ The Caribbean Court of Justice in its capacity as an international tribunal with sole authority for interpreting and applying the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas recently denied an application by Cabral Douglas for leave to commence proceedings against the Commonwealth of Dominica. Douglas is a native of Dominica and the owner of an entertainment business in that island.

