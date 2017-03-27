PM Skerrit Proposes - Conversation' With Trade Unions On Salary Negotiations
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has proposed what he described as a 'conversation' with trade unions and other bodies in Dominica to discuss the issue of public sector wages and the realistic capacity of the government. The meeting carded for April 24 will discuss the "workings and realities of the Dominica economy," what is practical and what is not, he said at a town hall meeting in Laudat on Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
