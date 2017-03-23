Feasability Study Proves Geothermal P...

Feasability Study Proves Geothermal Potential On St Kitts as Government Considers Way Forward

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

Basseterre, St. Kitts, : A feasibility study done by Teranov, a French engineering and services company for new and renewable energy based in Guadeloupe, has proven that there is potential in St. Kitts to develop at least 18 to 36 megawatts of geothermal power. Speaking at the conclusion of a two day meeting of geothermal stakeholders, which was held at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room in St. Kitts from March 21- 22, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, hailed the findings as "heartening" but that the government is to consider the way forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News St Maarten resident named professional of the y... (Nov '13) Dec '15 Montego 3
News Dominican flag incident at Roger Williams Middl... (Mar '09) Nov '15 poop 21
Premium Numbers Service with Daily payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
News Dominican singer-songwriter discusses the origi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Anti-Haitian Bias Rooted in Dominican History (Mar '06) Dec '14 romance 12,325
premium rate numbers daily payouts (Sep '14) Sep '14 parascorp8 1
making money with premium rate numbers (Jul '14) Jul '14 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,891 • Total comments across all topics: 279,814,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC