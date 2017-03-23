Feasability Study Proves Geothermal Potential On St Kitts as Government Considers Way Forward
Basseterre, St. Kitts, : A feasibility study done by Teranov, a French engineering and services company for new and renewable energy based in Guadeloupe, has proven that there is potential in St. Kitts to develop at least 18 to 36 megawatts of geothermal power. Speaking at the conclusion of a two day meeting of geothermal stakeholders, which was held at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room in St. Kitts from March 21- 22, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, hailed the findings as "heartening" but that the government is to consider the way forward.
