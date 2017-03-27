ECTEL roadshow continues in Dominica

Wednesday

ROSEAU, Dominica -- The Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority's legal and regulatory team is in Dominica this week continuing a series of roadshows that are being held in member states to further elaborate on the new suite of legislation that has been developed by ECTEL. When promulgated, the Electronic Communications Bill, and accompanying regulations for the management of the electronic communications sector, will replace the Telecommunications Act.

Chicago, IL

