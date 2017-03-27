Denied A March, UWP To Host Public Me...

Denied A March, UWP To Host Public Meetings

The opposition United Workers Party will be hosting two public meetings on Thursday after the party was denied a march through Roseau which was organized for that same day. The first meeting will be held at the Pottersville Hard Court at 5:00 pm while the other will be held in Lagoon at 7:00 pm, opposition leader Lennox Linton has revealed.

Chicago, IL

