Commentary: Dominica: Walking the Haitian economic and political tightrope?

By Rebecca Theodore While the Dominica government remains mired in controversies of incompetence, corruption, a stagnant economy, and blatant disregard for the Constitution and the rule of law, Dominicans are walking backwards on a Haitian economic and political tightrope. A blindfold surrounds their eyes.

Chicago, IL

