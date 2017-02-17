UWP Team In Guyana To Meet With CARIC...

UWP Team In Guyana To Meet With CARICOM Heads

A United Workers Party team is presently in Guyana and will be meeting with CARICOM Heads to brief them on reasons why the party is calling for the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit. The Heads are presently gathered in Georgetown from the Twenty-eight Intercessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM.

