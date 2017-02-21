Trumpa s move with CaricomFeb. 21, 20...

Trumpa s move with CaricomFeb. 21, 2017, 8:49 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

US president Donald Trump seems to delight in controversies and surprises. This past weekend he chose to make phone calls to the President of Panama, Juan Carlos Valera, and Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Keith Rowley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News St Maarten resident named professional of the y... (Nov '13) Dec '15 Montego 3
News Dominican flag incident at Roger Williams Middl... (Mar '09) Nov '15 poop 21
Premium Numbers Service with Daily payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
News Dominican singer-songwriter discusses the origi... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News Anti-Haitian Bias Rooted in Dominican History (Mar '06) Dec '14 romance 12,325
premium rate numbers daily payouts (Sep '14) Sep '14 parascorp8 1
making money with premium rate numbers (Jul '14) Jul '14 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,054 • Total comments across all topics: 279,073,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC