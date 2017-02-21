Trumpa s move with CaricomFeb. 21, 2017, 8:49 PM Ast
US president Donald Trump seems to delight in controversies and surprises. This past weekend he chose to make phone calls to the President of Panama, Juan Carlos Valera, and Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Keith Rowley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St Maarten resident named professional of the y... (Nov '13)
|Dec '15
|Montego
|3
|Dominican flag incident at Roger Williams Middl... (Mar '09)
|Nov '15
|poop
|21
|Premium Numbers Service with Daily payouts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|Dominican singer-songwriter discusses the origi... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Anti-Haitian Bias Rooted in Dominican History (Mar '06)
|Dec '14
|romance
|12,325
|premium rate numbers daily payouts (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|parascorp8
|1
|making money with premium rate numbers (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC