Roseau Violence Not About UWP Meeting Linton Says

Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, has condemned what he described as "violence and vandalism" which took place in Roseau on Tuesday night following a public meeting organized by opposition parties calling for the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit. "There were messages on social media saying all sorts of things to me," he stated.

Chicago, IL

