PM Skerrit's Attorneys Serve Linton With Court Papers
Attorneys representing Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, have made good their promise to begin legal proceedings against Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton for alleged statements made against Skerrit. Linton was served with court papers on Thursday, Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan told state-owned DBS Radio.
