PM Expresses Regret Over Some Diploma...

PM Expresses Regret Over Some Diplomatic Appointments; Reveals New Gov't Policy

11 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has expressed regret over events pertaining to some people who were appointed diplomats of Dominica and has revealed a new policy which will guide the government in appointing diplomats in the future. "I have already acknowledged my regret at the unfortunate turn of events with respect to a few persons holding diplomatic passports becoming persons of interest to foreign countries and external security organizations," he said.

Chicago, IL

